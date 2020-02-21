Hartford man says officers damaged his car during a police chase, wants city to pay for repairs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In November, a mother reported her car was stolen with her two children in the backseat.

Hartford police were able to track the car to an apartment building, stop it and eventually take the suspect, 19-year-old Elijah Jorden, into custody.

No one was injured, except for Louis Palmer’s parked car.

Video shows police cornering the stolen car in a parking lot and ramming it into Palmer’s car.

He said he was upstairs in his apartment, drinking a cup of coffee when he looked out the window and saw the whole incident unfold.

“My car was parked, minding its own business at my residence, and clearly, that video shows the officer you know…engaging and pushing him into my car,” Palmer said.

The result? Front and back end damage to the car. Palmer said the front end was smashed, the rear window was blown out and now his trunk won’t close.

Palmer said he hasn’t got the car repaired because he feels the city should pay for it. He’s taken his claims to City Hall but said he hasn’t heard back.

News 8 reached out to city officials who said they’re looking into it.

