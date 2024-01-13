HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH)– A Hartford man was sentenced to prison for a fatal crash in Hartford in 2022.

Melvin Castro, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after six and a half years served, followed by three years of probation.

Castro pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle in October.

On July 11, 2022, Hartford Police responded to reports of a crash in the area of New Britain and Fairfield Avenues, according to officials.

It was later determined that Castro failed to stop at a red light and went through the intersection at around 81 miles per hour. He subsequently hit the car of 33-year-old Jamal Randolph McCall of Hartford.

According to officials, McCall later died at the hospital. The passenger was also brought to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to officials, Castro’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .15. In Connecticut, a person 21 years old or older is considered legally intoxicated if they have a BAC of .08 or higher.

Castro also admitted to ingesting marijuana before driving.