HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Thursday for dealing narcotics while armed with a ghost gun, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Traevaughnn Morrison, 27, of Hartford was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, officials said.



According to court records, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Hartford Task Force made a controlled purchase of fentanyl and crack cocaine on April 5, 2022, from Morrison.



After the sale, investigators followed Morrison to a condo complex where he parked his car. He was then taken into police custody. At the time of his arrest, investigators found fentanyl, crack cocaine and a Polymer80 handgun with an extended magazine that was loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition inside his car.



An analysis of the firearm determined that it was a ghost gun that had been used in two shooting incidents in 2021 in Hartford and Waterbury. Two people had been injured in the shootings, according to officials.



Police said there was no evidence that Morrison participated in either shooting.



Morrison had previously been convicted of felony drug offenses and violated federal law by possessing a firearm. He has been detained since his arrest.



On Aug. 2, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl.