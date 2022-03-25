HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for recording his sexual abuse of a child, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut said.

Roberto Acosta Torres, 61, of Hartford, was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for recording his sexual abuse of a child for nearly three years. He was sentenced on Friday in a New Haven court by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton.

According to court documents, Acosta repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor, beginning when they were only six-years-old. The victim’s mother contacted law enforcement in December 2019, and investigators seized numerous electronic and storage devices from Acosta’s home during a search.

Approximately 31 videos were found of Acosta sexually abusing the minor victim, with 18 of those videos filmed in Connecticut between April 2016 and February 2019. In addition to these videos, investigators also seized hundreds of videos of other adults sexually abusing children, the U.S. Attorney said.

Acosta pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography in August 2021.

To report a case of child exploitation, visit CyberTipLine.com.