HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old Hartford man was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for maliciously killing a rabbit in 2019, according to officials.

Police said the Hartford man, Patryk Sochocki was pulled over in October 2019 after he failed to maintain his lane while driving.

Officials said they suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but instead, police found bloody scissors, animal fur on the driver and on the passenger’s seat and a cardboard box on the car floor, authorities said.

Officials opened the box and found a bloody rabbit in clear medical distress, police said.

During an investigation, police discovered that Sochocki purchased the rabbit at a pet store about a half hour before the incident. Officials said he first tried to buy a dog.

According to police, Sochocki began dismembering the rabbit while driving from the pet store. He cut the rabbit’s two hind legs, genitalia and tail off, police said.

The rabbit was later euthanized as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

Sochocki was arrested that day and later charged with first-degree malicious killing of an animal, police said.

Court officials sentenced Sochocki on Friday to five years in prison, execution suspended after one year served, followed by five years of probation.