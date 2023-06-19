SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after stealing a U-Haul truck and leading Southington police on a car chase on Sunday.

Southington police responded to the parking lot of Blackstone Irish Pub at 1678 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke. after a witness saw a man jump into a U-Haul truck after smashing a window and fled the scene.

Officers discovered a U-Haul parked at Tops Market on Meriden-Waterbury Tpke. in Plantsville, along with the driver, 56-year-old Jimmie Collins of Hartford, leaning into a smashed window of a nearby car. When Collins caught sight of police, he got back inside the U-Haul and sped away.

According to police, Collins was driving on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and when he turned onto Meriden Avenue, he intentionally drove head-on toward a police cruiser. The officer in the cruiser was forced to take action to avoid the collision.

A police pursuit ensued, and Collins crashed the U-Haul into two cars on Meriden Avenue at Main Street and another on North Main Street, before ditching the truck behind 72 Queen St. From there, he ran on foot toward Lazy Lane.

Police caught Collins after he fell off of a stolen bike on Queen Street. Collins stood up, held out what appeared to be a screwdriver, and threatened police.

Collins was taken into custody after police deployed a taser on him. Police located a screwdriver, crack cocaine, and a knife in his possession, as well as stolen property during the Tops burglary. He was also found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was taken into custody and received 25 charges, including third-degree burglary at Blackstone Irish Pub and Tops supermarket, engaging police in a pursuit, driving under the influence, and evading responsibility at two crashes.

He is being held on a total of $400,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.