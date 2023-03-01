HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man will spend nine years in jail for violently robbing AT&T stores in Connecticut and western Massachusetts, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Deshawn Baugh, 20, robbed the stores in 2021. He committed what Avery refers to as “several violent armed robberies” with Alex Josephs, Ronaldo Smith and Shaquille Raymond. Saviana Bourne is accused of helping plan the crimes and acting as the getaway driver.

The group would enter the stores before closing, point weapons at employees and then sometimes pistol whip them, shove them and drag them into inventory rooms, according to authorities.

The group robbed Newington stores in January 2021, an Enfield store in February 2021, a Canton store in April 2021, and attempted to rob stores in Torrington and Glastonbury in May 2021 — but were locked out. The next month, they robbed a store in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

They were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when they hit a Massachusetts State Police cruiser. At the time of their arrest, more than $150,000 in stolen items were in the vehicle.

Baugh pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence on Nov. 29 of last year. He has been ordered to pay $124,842.45 in restitution from the Canton robbery.

Josephs, Smith, Raymond and Bourne have also pleaded guilty. They await sentencing.