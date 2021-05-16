Hartford Marathon Foundation holds first in-person road race of 2021

(WTNH) — For the first time in over a year, the Hartford Marathon Foundation held an in-person road race Sunday morning.

The road race was a 10K (6.2-miles) route along the Farmington River, starting in Burlington and ending in Collinsville.

Some COVID restrictions were in place; Racers started in waves and had to keep their masks on while not running. The event was sold out and limited to 500 participants.

Elizabeth Johnston, the Marketing Dir. for the Hartford Marathon Foundation, said, “We have been waiting to see our running community for 14 months pretty much.”

Tyler Raymond is a member of Hartbeat Track Club, and he said that motivation was key while training during the height of the pandemic.

Raymond told News 8, “You have all these questions; when is the next race going to happen, you know, what’s going to go on, so…I took a little break and said ‘you know what, anything can happen, and train like a race is going to happen.'”

Even with the restrictions, and after months of virtual races, the foundation and the participants were excited to hit the pavement in one place.

Johnston added, “For people to be able to do this…racing is something that gives them not only satisfaction of completing a goal but also celebrating it afterwards.”

The foundation also collected non-perishable foods for the Canton Food Bank.