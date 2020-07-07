Hartford Marathon goes virtual this October due to pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Marathon is going virtual this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will take place as a virtual event from October 8 through 11. The event will include a new 10K race distance, the 5K race and three new multi-distance race challenges.

All participants will run their race at a location of their choice. Everyone will still get race bibs, finisher medals, and long-sleeve technical shirt to commemorate their race. Participants can also submit verified results to appear in race results online.

Registration has been cut to $25 but all money raised will go to charity.

“While it’s not possible to stage the Eversource Hartford Marathon in the exact same way this fall, it remains crucial for this cherished race tradition to have purpose and benefit participants, charity causes and the local economy as it has for the last 26 years. We are committed to making this an amazing experience that is uniquely special for the unprecedented times we’re in. We will continue to give runners and walkers of all ages, experiences, backgrounds and abilities positive goals to aspire to, we’ll support them along their journey and celebrate them for their achievements. Every single person involved will know they made a positive difference by participating in the 2020 Eversource Hartford Marathon.” Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Race Director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

For more details on the marathon, go to www.HartfordMarathon.com.