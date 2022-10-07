HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Marathon is taking place in the Capital City this weekend, stepping off at the state Capitol Building.

Hundreds of runners will be taking part in the marathon, half marathon, relay, and charity 5K.

People in the city should expect road closures for the majority of the day. The marathon, half marathon, and relay are set to kick off at 8 a.m. and runners have a limit of six hours to finish.

Here is a list of road closures during the race:

Trinity Street between Ford Street and Elm Street: closed at 8 a.m. on October 3

Elm Street from Trinity Street to Clinton Street: Closed at 9 a.m. on October 7, 2022

Trinity Street between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue: Closed at 9 a.m. October 7

Clinton Street: Closed at 5:30 p.m. on October 7

Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle: Closed at 3 a.m. on October 8

Capitol Avenue between Oak Street and Hudson Street: Closed at 5 a.m. on October 8

Lafayette Street between Capitol and Russ Streets: Closed at 5 a.m. on October 8

After crossing the finish line, runners will be able to enjoy a selection of vendors and exhibitors in Bushnell Park.

