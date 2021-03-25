Hartford marks anniversary of first COVID-19-related death

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thursday marks one year since COVID-19 claimed the first life in Connecticut’s capital city. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out for the first time with an emotional plea.

As the daffodils start to bloom, it marks another milestone but one not nearly as bright.

“Wasn’t able to mourn. This is really bad,” said Louis Whalen, Hartford, victim’s son.

Lorraine Whalen was a 93-year-old grandmother and mom of 10. She was also the first life lost as the pandemic swept across the region.

“We did not have any closure. No grieving. No closure for each other. No relatives could come and see her,” said Whalen.

Thursday marked one year since her death. Since then, more than 280 Hartford residents have died.

“As a community, we will continue to find ways, as we move past this, move past this pandemic, to remember, and to honor, and to celebrate the lives of all that we have lost,” said Luke Bronin, Hartford Mayor.

Ms. Whalen had deep Catholic roots. Archbishop Leonard Blair and other faith leaders joined Mayor Luke Bronin to mark the occasion.

“We affirm that each and every person matters,” said Blair.

As they prayed for lives cut short, the family made a plea to people everywhere.

“Please, everybody. Fight back. Get your vaccine and take care of your loved ones,” said Whalen.

On Saturday city officials will put hundreds of candles in the pond at Bushnell park to commemorate lives lost.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford marks anniversary of first COVID-19-related death

News /

Bristol pharmacy offers drug drop box for unused, expired medications to help stop opioid epidemic

News /

Filmmaker Christopher T. Brown to moderate 'Talkin’ Drama' writing workshop in Hartford, first session set for March 25

News /

With help of state funding, Batterson Park in New Britain could be back open to the public with improvements

News /

Three igaming, sports betting bills approved by state Public Safety and Security Committee

News /

CCSU holding in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss