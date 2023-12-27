HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s (D) last week in office, and he’s not coasting to the finish line.

Mayor Bronin announced the Employee Homebuyer Assistance Program on Wednesday, which is open and available to all city employees.

The program is available to all city employees. It is designed to incentivize residency for people who work for the city, by providing them with a $10,000 forgivable loan to buy a home in Hartford.

“We wanted to make sure that our city employees — those folks who spend their days serving this community also get a little extra help to make Hartford their home, and to own their home in this community that they serve,” Bronin said.

Funding for the program was authorized through a city council resolution late last year with $7 million committed to the project.