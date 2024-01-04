HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam’s first week on the job as the capital city’s new mayor.

Just days into office, Mayor Arulampalam held multiple inaugural celebrations in Hartford to mark his new role.

He began his Thursday morning with an interfaith prayer service at Center Church on Gold Street, then walked with family members and faith leaders to the old city hall, where he gave a speech to supporters.

Reflecting on Connecticut’s storied history, while honoring leadership both past and present; Mayor Arulampalam referenced the colonial Latin motto seen on the state flag “Qui Transtulit Sustinet,” which means “He Who Transplanted, Still Sustains.”

“All of us have come as transplants over many generations to this city, to this time and place,” Arulampalam said.

The mayor then spoke of his personal journey as a transplant to the city of Hartford.

“Even a kid born in Zimbabwe to Sri Lankan refugees who came by way of California… who thought that this was the greatest city he had ever seen.”

Arulampalam said his biggest priorities are housing, education in addition to economic and community development.

“We can’t have great schools if we don’t have great housing for people. We can’t have public safety if we can’t invest in our children. The mayor has to do all of those things at the same time,” he said.

As he adjusts to his new job and gets to know the people he serves, his wife reverand Liza Arulampalam gives him a sense of grounding.

“Just remembering where he came from, what our values are. We have five small children, so when he is stressed or there is a lot going on, it’s always good to kind of break that up. As a family we support him so much. Looking forward to this new chapter in all of our lives,” Liza Arulampalam said.

The Mayor will continue celebrating his inauguration Thursday evening with the “Believe in Hartford Ball” at the Connecticut Convention Center – where 900 people are expected to attend.