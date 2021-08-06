Hartford Mayor Bronin considers citywide indoor mask mandate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Hartford is now considering a mask mandate indoors after New Haven’s mayor declared a mask mandate starting Monday in all bars, theaters, restaurants and offices.

“We’re actively considering an indoor mask mandate citywide,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Shortly after Mayor Bronin said that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared Hartford County as an area with high COVID-19 community transmission.

“Regardless of what category we’re in, at this point everyone should wear a mask indoors when they’re around other people. And if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do your part to put this pandemic behind us and get vaccinated this weekend,” Mayor Bronin said in regards to the CDC’s declaration.

G Tran owns Banh Meee in Hartford. He says he believes wearing a mask to protect yourself and others is better than another nationwide shut down, which is something he and other local businesses can’t afford.

“The mask mandate, I don’t see a problem with it, I mean if you got to wear [it] indoors then fine and you know it’s the lesser of two evils,” Tran said. “I think that the Delta variant, it’s sort of affecting business because I know a lot of companies like Travelers, even the state Health Department is pulling back their employees again because everybody was supposed to go back this month and last month and now they’re saying October and they can push it up to January.”

Under an executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont, masks must be worn on public transportation, in municipal and state buildings and health facilities.

Mayor Bronin says there’s only one way to avoid this mask mandate debate.

“The only way we’re gonna put this pandemic in the past for good is if everybody gets vaccinated so if you’re eligible for the vaccine and you haven’t got it, do the rest of us a favor and go get the vaccine.”