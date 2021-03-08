 

Hartford Mayor Bronin gives State of the City address

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin gave his State of the City Address Monday, which also marks one year since Connecticut’s first case of COVID-19.

During his speech, he recognized city employees, first responders and all other essential employees who kept the city going throughout the past year. Now as vaccines are rolling out, he’s looking forward and bringing the captiol city back to life two ways.

“We’ve got to show this summer that the beat is back in Hartford,” he said, “We need to make sure that every single child from kindergarten through 12th grade has the chance to do something outside of school that they want to do, just for fun. And I think we need to set a goal: beginning at least in mid-July, Hartford should be alive again with art and music and dance and sports and food every single day and every single night again.”

Mayor Bronin says he has already assigned two working groups to take the lead on those two summertime initiatives.

