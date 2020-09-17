Hartford Mayor Bronin hospitalized for colitis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford mayor Luke Bronin is in the hospital for colitis, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

Bronin said that he has had collitis for more than a decade and while it’s usually just a minor inconvenience controlled with medication and avoiding certain foods, it flared up over the weekend.

The mayor says his doctor recommended he get that checked out but his hospital stay is longer than expected while doctors conduct tests and get things back on track.

Bronin says that he is expecting to be home in the next few days and looks forward to being back in the office. He took to Twitter because he “thought it was something folks had a right to know.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcerative colitis is an “inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in your digestive tract.”

You can read all Mayor Bronin’s tweets on his condition below:

