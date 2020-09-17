Hartford Mayor Bronin hospitalized for colitis

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford mayor Luke Bronin is in the hospital for colitis, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

Bronin said that he has had collitis for more than a decade and while it’s usually just a minor inconvenience controlled with medication and avoiding certain foods, it flared up over the weekend.

The mayor says his doctor recommended he get that checked out but his hospital stay is longer than expected while doctors conduct tests and get things back on track.

Bronin says that he is expecting to be home in the next few days and looks forward to being back in the office. He took to Twitter because he “thought it was something folks had a right to know.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcerative colitis is an “inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in your digestive tract.”

You can read all Mayor Bronin’s tweets on his condition below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lack of rain, heatwave in CT leads to northern counties facing drought

News /

Bristol Eastern High School in-person classes canceled Sept. 17, 18 due to confirmed case of COVID-19

News /

Crash involving pedestrian in Wethersfield was fatal, police say

News /

Schools with COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday: Kennedy HS in Waterbury, Hillcrest MS in Trumbull, and Silas Dean MS in Wethersfield

News /

USPS opens investigation into Enfield absentee ballot controversy

News /

Groundbreaking for transit-oriented development in Berlin

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss