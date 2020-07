HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Possible reforms could be coming to Hartford’s City Civilian Police Review Board.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin wants to strengthen civilian oversight. He is proposing to give the board full-time professional staff.

An inspector general position would be created. There would be a process for the board to override the police department’s findings.

The mayor wants the board to have subpoena power.

