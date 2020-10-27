Hartford mayor discourages families from trick-or-treating, handing out candy amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is this Saturday, but the state’s COVID-19 infection numbers are up. And Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin has stepped forward Thursday asking people to avoid trick-or-treating this year.

The health department discourages trick-or-treating during the pandemic. And at a news conference Monday, Mayor Bronin echoed that sentiment by officially asking residents to not trick-or-treat or hand out candy this Halloween.

So how do you tell your young ones you’re going to have to do something else other than going door-to-door to get candy.

“Disappointing, but we were already planning on holding our kids back,” one father told News 8.

Governor Ned Lamont praised Bronin’s decision, saying there is too much on the line.

“It is the health of our families and friends and our community and it’s also our ability to offer in-person learning and keep restaurants and workplaces open. All of that is at stake,” said Mayor Bronin.

Miesha Lee, a caregiver added, “A lot of people don’t wear masks and they don’t wanna wear masks. You don’t know if they’re washing their hands before they hand out candy, so it’s a risk and I think it should not happen.”

The mayor says it’s not only trick-or-treating but also Halloween parties.

Don’t trade one high-risk activity for another. He says the track and trace shows you are most likely going to get COVID from somebody you know, and by not going out trick-or-treating but inviting people back to your home, that’s almost a worse thing.

Hartford Fire Department Chief Reginald Freeman said, “We also plead with you to not go to large gatherings or Halloween parties. Our numbers indicate we see spikes when that happens.”

The mayor suggesting popcorn and movie night or a costume treasure hunt in your house with your family. And doctors at Connecticut Children’s recommend if you must trick-or-treat, scale it back to people you know who follow the protocols.

Dr. Tricia Garcia of Connecticut Children’s said, “You also want to think about cohorting, being with your family members trick-or-treating among your family members, or people you were already isolating with is a good option.”

And the mayor says this is just the beginning as the holiday season gets underway. It’s going to be a long two months with Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve all just around the corner.