HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Less than 24 hours after declaring victory in the mayoral election in Hartford, Arunan Arulampalam was at city hall on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to get to work.

“We’re not taking our foot off the gas for one second,” he said.

Arulampalam announced three leaders of his transition team: Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-District 1), head of the nonprofit Hartford Foundation of Public Giving Jay Williams and chief of staff to the state treasurer, Andréa Comer.

“If you’re not prepared going into January 1, I’m sure Mayor Bronin can attest, there’s no excuses on January 2 to not be ready,” Ritter said.

Arulampalam said the transition team will help pick the right personal and policy ideas so he and his administration can have a successful term.

“We’re just looking forward to hearing from folks and developing the kind of policies that are going to be meaningful and impactful,” Comer said.

The mayor-elect is planning to announce more names of his transition team later this week, along with the co-chairs of policy committees.

“My hope is that we create some short-term proposals, some things that are accomplishable in the first year and then some longer-term goals as well,” Arulampalam said.

Outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin was also at the announcement. He promised a smooth transition.

“I feel as optimistic and confident about this city’s future as I’ve ever felt,” he said. “I want to make sure that the new team could come in with as fewest distractions as possible and with as clean as late as possible.”

Arulampalam will be sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Day.