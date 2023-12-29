HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The changing of the guard is underway in the capitol city.

On Friday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin presented his administration’s transition report to the man who will replace him, Mayor-elect Arunan Arulampalam.

The report outlines ongoing initiatives and key recommendations for the future in policy areas such as public safety, housing, the youth, and economic development.

Arulampalam acknowledged his close relationship with Bronin and how they and their teams have worked hard to ensure a clean transition.

The mayor-elect will be sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Eve under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park.