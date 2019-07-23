Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin receives endorsement of Hartford Democratic Town Committee

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Democratic party officially endorsed a candidate for Mayor tonight at the Hartford Democratic convention.

Mayor Luke Bronin was expected to win party support, however, State Representative Brandon McGee, former Mayor Eddie Perez both had their eyes on city hall as well.

Candidates for endorsement also included: Stan McCauley; Hartford Board of Education Member Craig Stallings; Substitute Teachers Union Leader Michael Downes; Business Owner Giselle Jacobs; and former security guard Andre Thompson.

News 8 is your Local Election Headquarters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss