Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin receives endorsement of Hartford Democratic Town Committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Democratic party officially endorsed a candidate for Mayor tonight at the Hartford Democratic convention.

Mayor Luke Bronin was expected to win party support, however, State Representative Brandon McGee, former Mayor Eddie Perez both had their eyes on city hall as well.

Candidates for endorsement also included: Stan McCauley; Hartford Board of Education Member Craig Stallings; Substitute Teachers Union Leader Michael Downes; Business Owner Giselle Jacobs; and former security guard Andre Thompson.

