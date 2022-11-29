HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday he will not seek a third term in office in 2023.

Bronin posted a video on social media, saying, “It’s time to pass the baton.”

Watch his announcement in the video player below.

“Over the past two terms, our team has helped to take Hartford from near bankruptcy to stability and growth. And then, from the uncertainty and disruption of a global pandemic to a new recovery,” Bronin said. “We’ve rebuilt schools, invested in parks and libraries, attracted private investment, built housing — and most important, we’ve invested in people.”

The Democrat has been mayor of Hartford since 2016. Before that, he served as Gov. Dan Malloy’s general counsel.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) called Bronin “one of Hartford’s most vocal advocates.”

“He has been an important collaborator with our administration, including on issues concerning housing, public health, increased access to quality education, and public safety,” Lamont said.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Bronin has been a “superbly inspiring and effective leader.”

“He has governed with insight and humanity in combining fiscal responsibility with improved services,” Blumenthal said. “Mayor Bronin has stood strong for public health and education during the pandemic’s most severe challenges. His record of courage and wisdom in Hartford should lead to future opportunities for leadership.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.