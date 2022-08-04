HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Tody addressed gun violence in the city on Thursday, noting that most of the recent shootings are the result of groups retaliating against one another.

Just in the last eight days, there have been eight shootings in Hartford, leaving 12 people injured and one dead. The Hartford Police Department is working around the clock to identify suspects.

Mayor Bronin said many of the recent incidents are connected. He said the individuals are not affiliated with specific gangs, but are a part of groups that are geographically based, mostly in the north end of the city.

Most of the suspects are known to police. Chief Tody said these acts of retaliation that escalate to gun violence could be personal conflicts.

“It could be something as small as a social media post or someone seeing someone drive by and don’t think they belong in that area,” Chief Tody said. “Even the triggers for some of these group related violent acts, The threshold to trigger that has gotten lower and lower.”



Because these suspects and victims are known to law enforcement, police have some strong leads and are using cameras and forensic evidence to put the pieces together.

