Hartford mayor, police cracking down on illegal fireworks in the city; hotline set up for tips

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in cities and towns across Connecticut have been complaining about the use of illegal fireworks.

Anything that is not a sparkler or a low-level fountain is illegal in the state.

It’s become such a problem in Hartford that Mayor Luke Bronin asked the police chief to add extra patrols and a hotline to snuff them out.

“In 24 years, I have never seen it like this, even on the Fourth of July weekend,” said Chief of Police Jason Thody.

Neighbors said it has been going on for weeks and is happening at all hours of the night.

“What are we going to do about all these fireworks? They’re going off 3, 4, 5 in the morning. I can’t sleep,” said Hyacinth Yennie.

While they are loud and obnoxious and can scare people, they are also incredibly dangerous and can be fatal.

“These are explosives,” explained Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman. “And they are banned in this city for a reason. These fireworks could easily catch the vegetation on fire or your property on fire.”

“This is dangerous,” Yennie said. “I could be sleeping in my house, and my house could catch fire because of all the firecrackers that go off. It’s not little tiny ones; it’s the huge ones.”

Officials said they’re unsure where the fireworks are coming from.

“We don’t know that these fireworks are safe, especially for people to be setting off themselves,” said Thody.

Police have set up a hotline. Those seeing fireworks going off on the ground are asked to call police at (860) 757-0000 or text (860) 294-8233 to report the fireworks.

“There is a misdemeanor arrest associated with fireworks,” Thody said. “Some of these fireworks fall into a category of explosives, and they could move to a felony arrest.”

“We are asking everybody to please show a little respect for your neighbors, don’t shoot the fireworks off,” Bronin said. “We are also asking for those who are frustrated with the fireworks to partner with us.”