Hartford mayor sends letter to ICE to call off deportation raids

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is demanding that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement call off its planned deportation raids.

The democrat sent a letter to the local office for “ICE” Monday also asking for the agency to no longer pose as Hartford police officers.

This as immigration rights advocates met in the capitol city saying the threatened round-ups won’t improve safety but will only hurt families.

“Some people have fear of saying that they are undocumented, but I believe there’s power in taking that back and saying that you’re unafraid and you’re here to stay and you’re going to live your life,” said an advocate.

President Donald Trump says he is delaying the operation by two weeks so both parties have time to work out a solution.