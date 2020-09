HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is set to present his plan to save a local hotel to Hartford’s City Council today.

The Hilton Hotel is set to be auctioned off or sold and Mayor Bronin wants to make sure the hotel survives the COVID_19 crisis because he says it provides jobs for hundreds of local residents..

He says it also serves as a critical space for the convention center, XL Center, and other businesses.