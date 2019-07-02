Hartford mayor discusses city’s win in lawsuit against former Dunkin’ Donuts Park developers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Luke Bronin held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the ruling in favor of the city of Hartford in a lawsuit brought against it by the former developer of Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

In 2016, Bronin had fired Centerplan, the former developer of the Yard Goats; stadium, after they missed their deadline to complete the stadium.

Following a five week trial Bronin says the jury ruled that Centerplans claims were without basis and that the city was justified in firing the developer. Bronin also says the jury found the city was justified in terminating its agreement with Centerplan for development around the stadium.

Raymond Garcia, Counsel for Centerplan says they will appeal.