HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters!

Hartford’s Democratic mayoral candidates fought for votes on Wednesday. The candidates are eligible for the Democratic Primary taking place on Sept. 12.

Candidates included the endorsed Arunan Arulampalam, former state senator Eric Coleman and State Sen. John Fonfara.

The voters had the chance to ask each candidate their stance on topics including violence, education and affordable housing.

Current Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Conn.) will not be seeking reelection this year.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.