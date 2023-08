HARTFORD, Conn; (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters.

On Tuesday night, eight candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Hartford met face-to-face with voters.

The candidates took part in a forum at the Lyceum on Lawrence Street. The form focused on some of the core challenges the capitol city is facing including affordable housing and homelessness.



Current Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Conn.) is not seeking re-election this year.