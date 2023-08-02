WARNING: Some viewers may find this story disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford mother has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son who fatally fell from a third-floor window last month.

Police arrested and charged Tabitha Frank, 34, with ten counts of risk of injury to a child after her son fell from a third-story window from her apartment on Capitol Avenue.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Frank has now been charged with manslaughter, according to state officials.

The Hartford Police Department said five children between the ages of 2 and 12 had been left alone in the apartment at the time the 2-year-old fell. Police are still working to determine how long the children had been left alone, and where their parents were.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the conditions of the home were deplorable. Hartford police said the father of the boy was not charged.

“Five for each child, from what I understand, and five for the conditions of the apartment, which I’m told were deplorable, not livable,” Boisvert said. “Mom was in charge of these children or had custody on this day, and was, therefore, her responsibility at this time.”

Officials said the four other children are in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. The Department of Children and Families released the following statement in part:

“We can confirm the Department is conducting a joint investigation with the Hartford Police Department into this terrible tragedy. The child’s siblings are safe and being provided supportive services to address the trauma they have experienced. We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of the first responders and, likewise, hope they too can work through the extremely difficult circumstances they encountered.”

The Department of Children and Families said the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline can be reached by calling 1-800-842-2288.