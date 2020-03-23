Breaking News
Hartford neighborhood performs a ‘porch musical’

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Even during this time of social distancing, people are finding ways to come together — virtually and musically.

Neighbors in Hartford’s west end performed a “porch musical” Sunday night, singing “One Day More” from the musical “Les Miserables.”

West End resident Carolyn Paine organized the performance. “I am doing what I can to generate fun stuff in this time,” she said. Her neighbors got into the spirit of it, too — some even dressed up!

Paine picked “One Day More” as a unifying message from her neighborhood. “The lyrics seemed to fit,” she said. “The concept of longing and trying to ‘live when we are parted,'” adding that she liked the message of taking things one day at a time.

