HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found.

But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking from Safewise and Vivint Smart Home.

The 2022 Package Theft in America report ranks Hartford and New Haven fourth nationwide for the cities where thieves strike the most. In first place is San Francisco, followed by Seattle and Austin.

When it comes to the safest cities, your package is the most secure in Miami, Tampa, Raleigh, Orlando and Cleveland.

About 260 million packages disappeared from porches within the last year, according to the study.

That’s about 50 million more than the year before and follows the increasing trend of online ordering.

It’s been a big jump since 2021 for Hartford and New Haven. In 2021, both areas were ranked 10th on the worst list.

According to the study, about 32% of stolen packages will be worth less than $50, while 40% will be in the $50 to $100 range. About 1% of the nabbed merchandise will be worth more than $500.

People are more concerned about stolen packages than violent crime, according to the survey, with 53% of people stating that they worried about package theft, and 49% worried about violent crime.

About one-in-three Americans have had a package stolen, according to the 2022 data, up from 20% the previous year.

If it happens to you, Safewise suggests filing a police report, sharing any security footage with officers, contacting the retailer and then filing a claim with your mail carrier.