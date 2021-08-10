Hartford now requiring masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The university has similar signage posted throughout the campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford is the second city in the state to require masks in public and private businesses regardless of vaccination status.

Mayor Luke Bronin’s office announced on Tuesday that folks visiting public buildings and private businesses will be required to wear masks indoors beginning midnight on Tuesday, August 10.

This comes after New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker set a mask mandate for all indoor establishments on Monday.

RELATED: New Haven now requiring masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Hartford County as an area with high COVID-19 community transmission. Hartford and New Haven counties are both under the high community transmission. The six other counties are classified as being in the “substantial transmission” category.

RELATED: CDC: Two CT counties classified as areas with high COVID community transmission

The mandate will apply to anyone indoors in Hartford, with the exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and those who are alone in an indoor space or in an office setting where there are partitions between them and other people.

“Our case rate has more than doubled over the last two weeks, and we’ve seen similar increases in other cities as well – even those with different demographics and vaccination rates,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re instituting a mask mandate tonight to slow the spread as we continue our vaccination efforts, and we’ll assess this mandate on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks. COVID-19 is going to be with us in some form for a while, but if enough folks get vaccinated, we’ll hopefully get to a place where we can treat it like the flu. But right now, too many people – especially children – remain vulnerable. We’re not asking folks to avoid going out to dinner or to the store – just wear a mask if you do. It’s a minor inconvenience that will help us all lead relatively normal lives. One of the things we’ve learned throughout this pandemic is that the best time to act is before it’s obvious that action is necessary, and the last thing we want is to be looking back just as school is starting and wishing we’d done more to slow this spike.”

Bronin, along with Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez, will discuss the decision to require masking for all educators, staff, and students at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.