Hartford offers free fitness along the riverfront

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–People in downtown Hartford are bringing their workouts outdoors this summer with special classes along the riverfront.

Downtown businesses like WIP Fitness and Hartford Sweat are offering their classes for free — they recommend leaving a small $5 donation.

“It’s relaxing, you know, you get the fresh air, the sunshine,” said downtown resident Ray Shaw.

It opens up new new fitness routines to all levels of experience.

“Being out in the wide open and having many different types of people from many walks of life come together and take a class like that, it’s a lot of fun,” said Lauren Skau Taylor, who teaches yoga and barre at Hartford Sweat.

You can try something new or a workout you already love, several nights a week all summer.

Hartford sweat has been offering barre and yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, respectively.

“Oh it’s awesome, reconnecting with mother earth, and being under the trees and having the grass under your feet is a wonderful way to practice,” added Taylor.

