NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Hartford police officer was arrested on Block Island over the weekend, News 8’s sister station 12 News has learned.

In a statement, the Hartford Police Department said it was notified by Rhode Island State Police that officer Justin Damone was taken into custody following an incident at Ballard’s Beach Resort.

Damone has been charged with sexual assault, according to the department.

Though the department didn’t elaborate on the incident in question, it did confirm Damone was off duty at the time. The Hartford Police Department also released the following statement regarding the incident.

“The Hartford Police Department was notified by Rhode Island State Police that an off-duty Hartford police officer was arrested over the weekend. The officer, Justin Damone, was charged with Sexual Assault stemming from an incident at Ballard’s Beach Club in Block Island. Chief Thody immediately opened an internal affairs investigation and the officer was suspended without pay pending the criminal and administrative investigations.” Statement from Hartford Police Department regarding off-duty officer arrest on Block Island

Damone, who is a four-year veteran of the department, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.

12 News has reached out to Rhode Island State Police for more information but has not yet heard back.