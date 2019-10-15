 

Hartford officer saves man planning to jump off bridge

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a man who was about to jump off of a bridge on Monday.

Officers were called to Columbus Boulevard Monday afternoon and found a man standing on a railing over a busy street. Police say he kept saying that he planned to jump.

When officer Jim Barrett arrived on his bike, he was able to quickly pull the man back over the railing to safety.

According to the Hartford Courant, the man was then taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

