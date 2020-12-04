 

Hartford officers arrest New Visions school student for carrying a firearm into the school

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford officers arrested a New Visions school student on Friday for carrying a firearm into the school.

According to police, contact was made with Hartford School Safety Officers and the student was detained in the school gymnasium. Police say a loaded .45 caliber firearm was found in the 18-year-old student’s possession. There were no direct threats to students or staff.

The accused has been identified as Jaden Gillett of Hartford. He has been placed under arrest and is being held on a $500,000.00 bond.

Hartford

