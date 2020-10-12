Hartford officials expected to make announcement involving hybrid learning after uptick in COVID classroom cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and school officials are expected to announce whether the district will switch from in-person learning five days a week to a hybrid model.

The discussion came after an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Hartford Public Schools.

Currently, 33 students, 11 staff members and four of the district’s community partners have tested positive for the virus.

Officials are tracking the cases online.

RELATED: Nurses in Hartford Public Schools now trained to give COVID tests to students, district preparing for hybrid learning if cases spike

Last week, the superintendent and the mayor decided to get together to figure out whether they should go back more toward an online hybrid model or stick with all in-person classes.

With the hybrid model, students would be in class two days and learn remotely for the rest of the week.

The possible new learning model will start on Oct. 19.

Parents told News 8 it’s difficult not having the resources, not having the devices or the laptops for the computers to move online.

“You have to look at the parents that are working without day care, or do they have enough resources with computers and laptops,” asked Meddy Kiwanuka.