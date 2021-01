HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is holding a virtual COVID-19 town hall meeting on Saturday.

Residents can hear directly from medical experts about the COVID-19 vaccine. City and hospital officials will also be in attendance to talk about access to the vaccine in Hartford.

The town hall can be seen live on Mayor Luke Bronin’s Facebook page and Hartford Public Access Television (HPATV). The event starts at 11 a.m.