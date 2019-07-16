Hartford officials provide update on crime enforcement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Luke Bronin, co-chairs of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Councilmen James Sanchez and T.J. Clarke II, Interim Police Chief Jason Thody, and city leaders will hold a press conference to discuss yesterday’s arrest in the homicide that took place Friday evening.

Officials also discussed additional steps the Hartford Police Department is taking with community partners and state and federal law enforcement to address gun violence.

This press conference also made mention of the latest Hartford Police arrest of a man in connection to a Friday evening homicide near 1972 Main Street.

Quick ARREST MADE in Friday evening homicide (1972 Main St) of 28 year-old city resident, Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton just arrested by members of HPD Violent Crime Unit & US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Charges of Murder & Criminal Possession of a Firearm. #citycops — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 15, 2019

According to Hartford Police, a man was shot in the area of Main Street and Mahl Avenue late Friday evening.

Main St/Mahl Avenue now a homicide investigation. Investigators from MCD & CSD on scene. -LT.PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 13, 2019

Police identified the shooting victim as 28-year-old Anthony Wright.

Police say Antoine Keaton was arrested by members of the Hartford Police Department Violent Crime Unit and US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Keaton is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

