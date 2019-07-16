Hartford officials provide update on crime enforcement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Luke Bronin, co-chairs of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Councilmen James Sanchez and T.J. Clarke II, Interim Police Chief Jason Thody, and city leaders will hold a press conference to discuss yesterday’s arrest in the homicide that took place Friday evening.
Officials also discussed additional steps the Hartford Police Department is taking with community partners and state and federal law enforcement to address gun violence.
This press conference also made mention of the latest Hartford Police arrest of a man in connection to a Friday evening homicide near 1972 Main Street.
According to Hartford Police, a man was shot in the area of Main Street and Mahl Avenue late Friday evening.
Police identified the shooting victim as 28-year-old Anthony Wright.
Police say Antoine Keaton was arrested by members of the Hartford Police Department Violent Crime Unit and US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Keaton is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.