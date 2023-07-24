HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford officials are celebrating a new beginning for a Hartford neighborhood.

Last summer, the Joseph Cronin Park Playground on Granby Street was destroyed after arsonists set it on fire.

The neighborhood finally turned the page on Monday as officials unveiled a new beautiful playscape.

“To see the playground on fire was truly a devastating day for myself and the community. But today we celebrate. We celebrate the work the city has done and all of its partners to ensure that the children in our community have a great place to play and just enjoy themselves on a daily basis,” State Rep. Joshua Hall (D- District 7) said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D – Conn.) said there were supply chain issues that caused a delay in the unveiling of the new playscape. Bronin said the playscape is an important resource for the Granby Street neighborhood.

“We’re blessed in the city to have parks that are within walking distance for almost everybody in our community. And we take that really seriously. And we take the responsibility for caring for those parks,” Bronin said.

Bronin said it is important to lift up neighborhoods by creating spaces where children can have fun and enjoy themselves.

According to Mayor Bronin, the playscape cost $360,000.

Mayor Bronin said the playscape is a small piece of the city’s commitment to its citizens.