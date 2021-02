HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two new vaccination clinics are now open in Hartford.

One is at the Parker Memorial Community Center on Main Street. It can do more than 600 vaccinations per day.

The other is at the South End Wellness Center on Maple Avenue. Appointments are necessary and can be made through Trinity Health of New England or the state. Trinity Health is preparing to open more vaccination clinics in the Greater Hartford area.