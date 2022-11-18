HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is temporarily activating its cold weather protocols and opening an overnight warming center beginning Friday night.

Storm Team 8 says a mid-winter chill will last through the weekend. Click here for your full forecast.

The Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park in Hartford will be open Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

“This warming center can be lifesaving for residents experiencing homelessness, and we encourage anyone in need of warmth to go to our center at Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

An interactive map of warming centers across the state can be found on 211 of Connecticut’s website.