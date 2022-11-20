HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Hartford has opened a warming center during the overnight hours due to the cold temperatures.

It is at the Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park. The hours are between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Mayor Luke Bronin says “We had an unprecedented stretch of warm weather, but temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing over the next few nights, and we are offering a warming center help our most vulnerable residents keep warm,” He adds “This warming center can be lifesaving for residents experiencing homelessness, and we encourage anyone in need of warmth to go to our center at Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park.”