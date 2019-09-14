Hartford organizations collect donations for Bahamas as Carribean braces for Tropical Storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About two weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, Tropical Storm Humberto is now strengthening in the Caribbean.

People who live in areas hit the hardest by Dorian are still trying to recover, but could have another disaster on their hands.

That’s why people of the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association (HEZBA) spent their Saturday collecting donations for the people dealing with hardship right now.

Reggie Hales, the President of HEZBA said, “They have nothing, literally. They asked us for one thing: Help.”

Hales added, “Who knows, one day we may need help ourselves!”

HEZBA says there are several ways people in the Greater Hartford area can donate.

Drop off: West Indian Club 3340 Main Street, Hartford



Drop off: Sportsmen Club 2976 Main Street, Hartford (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)



Send donations to: Windsor Federal Saving, C/o West Indian Foundation, Inc – DBA Caribbean Disaster Relief Fund, Windsor CT 06095



==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.