HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are trying to build a stronger Hartford community, and did so today with a Police Athletic League event.

Kids were able to interact with Hartford’s first responders, play games and learn about police and fire equipment.

Thursday’s activities included flag football and a dunk tank. The program aims to steer kids away from drugs and violence while creating a better relationship between the police and the community.

“It’s about cops, kids, and the community,” said Officer Vincenzo Marfella. “We geared it towards first responders and getting our first responders to know the youth of Hartford and show the youth of Hartford what we do on a daily basis and that we are friendly people just like them.”

PAL has been hosting community events all summer and currently has over 1,500 kids in its database.