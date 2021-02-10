Hartford partners with United Way for tax assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tax season starts this week, and the United Way is launching a volunteer income tax assistance program.

The new program is called Vita and offers free professional tax help and preparation for all who qualify. Volunteers are committed to seeing that people get all the financial assistance and tax credit they deserve despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“Free tax assistance that helps bring resources back to your family, back to your community. It’s done by trained, expert, IRS-certified volunteers who walk you through and those volunteers are part of our community too,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Services are available virtually this year. The Vita program in Central and Northeastern Connecticut supported 13,000 tax filers last year.