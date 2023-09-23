HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —A 29-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hartford Friday night.

Hartford police arrived at 34 Westland St. around 11 p.m., after a sensor system known as “ShotSpotter” alerted them to shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said officers witnessed three gunshot victims, one of whom was unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police identified the unresponsive man as 29-year-old Denzel Bell. Emergency Medical Services transported Bell to the nearest hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Boisvert said two other victims, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartford Police said they believe the gunshot victims were not the intended targets in the shooting.

Police believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle, but the incident remains under investigation.