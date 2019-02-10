PD: Avon man shot in back in Hartford early Sunday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is recovering after being shot in the back in Hartford early Sunday morning.

According to officials, at approximately 2:43 a.m., units responded to a shot spotter activation in the area of Greenfield Street and Nelson Street. Officers located evidence of gunfire upon arrival to the scene.

Officers said that while canvassing the area, a 26-year-old man from Avon was located near Midland Street and Main Street with a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim confirmed to police that he was shot in the area where the shot spotter activation had come in and drove off prior to police arriving on scene.

The victim is listed as being in stable condition at this time.

The Major Crimes Division has assumed control of this investigation.